Indore: Travel film festival at Acropolis

A two-day travel film festival on gender diversity was organised by Acropolis Entrepreneurship Cell- Litmus under the joint aegis of Acropolis Group of Institutions and Men Against Violence and Abuse in institute premises. The film festival commenced with prof Atul Bharat’s welcome speech. The festival featured 15 short films, film paintings and feature films on important topics such as sexuality, gender-based discrimination and violence, women empowerment, masculinity, including the national award-winning films. Around 700 students from Indore and other cities participated in this two-day film festival. On this occasion, Acropolis Group chairman BOG Ashok Sojatia, Gaurav Sojatia(Chairman), Shraddha Sojatia, Dr SC Sharma, (Director-AITR), Anupama Modi, Shruti Agrawal, all the department heads and faculty members were present.