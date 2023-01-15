Indore: Transport firm supervisor held for faking identity

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who is employed as the supervisor with a company, was booked for having obtained the job with a fake identity, the police said on Saturday.

Some more documents belonging to another roadways company were also recovered from him. He not only hid his identity but also duped his seniors and colleagues. The police have initiated a probe.

THE CASE

According to the Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, one Pawan Kumar, a resident of Scheme Number 78 is employed as the branch manager with the Supreme Transport Solution company. He has filed a complaint against one “Vedprakash Maniyar”, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan who is employed under him as a supervisor for more than eight years.

FAKED IDENTITY

Pawan Kumar got to know that Vedprakash had produced a fake PAN card and obtained the job. His original name is Mohammad Sadik. However, his original name is mentioned on his ration card.

DUPING PEOPLE

The complainant told the police that the accused had printed a challan book and other documents in the name of another transport company with an intention to dupe the company and customers.

The police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and the accused was arrested by the police. The investigation is on to recover the forged documents prepared by him and information is also being taken from his family members.

