Indore: Transport commissioner joins action against tax violators, 10 vehicles seized

Indore: State transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar hit the roads in city on Saturday with regional transport officials to act against people plying vehicles without paying tax or having proper permit. He motivated the transport officers to achieve the revenue target of current financial year. The RTO officials seized 10 trucks and buses that were running without paying tax.

“A road roller was also caught during action, which was running without registration. We expect to collect revenue of over Rs 7.63 lakh during action taken on Saturday,” ARTO Archana Mishra said and added that action would continue in coming days.

Deputy transport commissioner Sanjay Soni, RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi, ARTO NIsha Chouhan, and other officials were also present during the drive.