Indore: Transactions worth Rs 1.40 lakh cr hit due to bankers’ strike

Indore: Ahead of Deepawali festival, the one-day strike of the employees of the several nationalized banks paralysed the banking system in the city on Tuesday.

According to bankers, transactions worth around Rs 1.40 lakh crore was affected due to the strike. Cash counters, clearinghouses and currency chests did not open.

The call of the nationwide strike was given jointly by All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India. Though the banks opened, most of the counters were sans employees. The customers, who visited the branches to deposit a large amount of cash, had to return disappointed. However, withdrawal of the cash was less affected as ATMs were working. The treasury of the branches did not open. Similarly, the cheque clearinghouse and working of currency chest branches also got affected due to the strike.

MK Shukla, Secretary, MP Bank Employees Association informed that the central government is carrying out the merger of bank illogically and forcefully. Over 4000 employees of the banks posted in the district and more than 3000 posted in the city participate in the strike. The employees of Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank participate as the merger of these banks is on the card. After the merger, there will be only four banks, and the existence of the remaining banks will end.

The striking employees took out a rally from Bank of Indias’s Sitlamata Bazar branch at 10 am. After passing through the nearby areas the rally ended at Sitlamata Bazar crossing. Bank Union leaders Alok Khare, MK Shukla, Ramdev Saydiwal, Satish Jain, Navin Modi etc. address the rally.