Indore: Trains to Nizamuddin, Howrah from September 12

Indore: In the unlock-4 phase of COVID-19 pandemic, the operation of train no. 2415/2416 Indore-Sarairohiila (New Delhi) Nizamuddin Express and train no. 2911/2912 Indore-Howrah (Kolkata)-Indore Kshipra Express will recommence daily from September 12. The ticket bookings will start from September 10.

Railway Board approved the operation of 40 pair of trains, including these two trains on Saturday. DRM of Ratlam Division, Vineet Gupta informed that the trains will be operated as special train, means there will be no general coaches. Only confirmed ticket holders can board the train. Ticket bookings will start from September 10. The schedule of train operations will be the same as it was before the lockdown which began on March 25. According to sources, the stops may be restricted.

Jabalpur-Indore train will arrive today

According to the information of West Central Railway, the operation of Jabalpur-Indore-Jabalpur started from Saturday from Jabalpur. The train will reach the city on Sunday.