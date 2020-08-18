Indore: Training to make Vedic Ganesha

Social and cultural organisation, Lok Sanskriti Manch organised a programme where women were trained on how to make an idol of Vedic Ganesh with the help of mud and cow dung and inside the Ganesh is a tulsi seed which will sprout once the idol is immersed.MP Shankar Lalwani who was present at the training programme said that idol can be immersed in pots and gardens and that way Lord Ganesh will always stay with us in the form of a plant. He said that Vedic Ganesh will be sold at the Manch office and also online.Ekta Mehta trained these women to make Ganesh idols.

Satish Sharma, Kamal Goswami, Pawan Sharma, Vishal Gidwani, Pankaj Fhatechandani, Naresh Fandwani, Kapil Jain and Krishnakant Vyas were the special collaborators in the program MP Lalwani makes and distributes these clay Ganesh idols every year, but the preparation this year is on a larger scale as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to everyone to save the environment.

