Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:19 AM IST

Indore: Training on operating oxygen plant at MGM Medical College

Various doctors from all the districts of the division were given training by MGM Medical College to run oxygen plants and other life-saving machines to prepare them for handling every situation.
Staff Reporter
Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma at MGM Medical College where training was being provided on operating oxygen plant. | Pintu Namdev

MGM Medical College organised a training programme for the doctors, nursing staff, and technicians from across the division to run the life saving machines like ventilators and bi-pap along with informing about technical aspects of the oxygen plants

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said, “Many oxygen plants have been set up in the district and their efficient operation is necessary. It is not enough to simply switch on the oxygen plant; one must also assess the purity level with which the oxygen reaches the patients’ bed from the plant.”

Various doctors from all the districts of the division were given training by MGM Medical College to run oxygen plants and other life-saving machines to prepare them for handling every situation.

Sharma also checked all the points, starting from the start of the oxygen pipe at the plant to the end of the pipe at the patient’s bed. He also urged the trainee doctors to pay special attention to practical aspects of the oxygen supply system.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:19 AM IST
