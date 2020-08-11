Indore: Training for Sero Survey complete, to start in two days

In a bid to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among people, state government has decided to conduct ‘Sero Survey’ on the directions of Indian Council of Medical Research.

Training programme for conducting the survey has also been completed and the survey will start in a couple of days.

According to Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, as many as 170 people will conduct survey in 85 wards of the city.

“Each team would have two persons, including a nursing staff and lab technician. Every team will collect 10-15 samples everyday and total number of samples collected by a team in a week would be 80,” he said.

“Samples of about 7,000 people of all ages and areas of the city will be taken in the survey to know the prevalence for the disease. It will help in preparing the plan for fighting the disease in coming days,” Collector Manish Singh said.

Earlier, ICMR had conducted the Sero Survey across the country and five hundred samples were taken from different containment areas of the city.

Later, ICMR has directed all the state to conduct the survey which will be supported NCDC as well.