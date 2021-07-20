Indore: Train to Dehradun, Bareilly on July 24 and 28



Indore:



The Railway is going to start operation of trains to Dehradun and Bareilly train from the city. The train for Dehradun will restart on July 24 and for Bareilly on July 28.



According to official information, train no. 04318 Dehradun-Indore Special Express will depart from Dehradun at 5.50 am every Friday and Saturday and will reach the city at 6.10 am the next day of departure from the originating station. Similarly, train no. 04317 Indore-Dehradun Special Express will depart from the city every Saturday and Sunday at 6.40 pm starting July 24 and will reach Dehradun at 7.45 pm, the next day.



The up and down trains will have halts at Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Nizamuddin, Faridabad, Kosi Kalan, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ruthiyai, Kumbhraj, Biaora Rajgarh, Pachore Road, Shajapur, Maksi, Ujjain and Dewas stations. The train will have one AC-II, 2 AC-III, 7 sleeper and 3 second seating coaches.



Indore-Bareilly train



Train no. 04320/04319 Bareilly-Indore-Bareilly Special Weekly Express is being restarted. Train No. 04320 Bareilly-Indore Special Express will depart from Bareilly at 11.25 am every Wednesday on 28th July. It will reach the city at 8.55 am. Similarly, in the return journey, train no. 04319 Indore-Bareilly Special Express will depart from the city every Thursday at 16.47 pm on 29th July. It will reach Bareilly at 3.20 pm on Friday. The trains will halt at Aonla, Chandausi, Bahjoi, Aligarh Jn., Agra Fort, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Berchha, Ujjain and Dewas stations. The train will have 1 AC-II, 5 AC-III, 12 sleeper and 3 second seating coaches.

