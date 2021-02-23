Indore: Train ​to Ajmer soon promises western railway general manager

Indore



​There was some positive news regarding the railway projects​ of the city​, which are ​allegedly being neglected by the ​railway administration​, when general ​m​anager of​ Western Railway Alok Kansal assured that​ Indore-Ajmer train will be started soon. ​He also assured that the railway board has​ approved the alignment of Mhow-Sanawad ​g​auge ​c​onversion project and​ the Tehi-Dhar section of Indore-Dahod project would be resumed.

Kansal was ​​in the city for about two hours on Tuesday morning.​ During this period, he inspected platform no. 1 and meet with delegations, pub​​lic representatives and media. During the meeting with​ MP Shankar Lalwani and the city Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali​, ​Kansal assu​r​ed that​ Indore-Ajmer train will be started soon. ​B​efore​ closing the Indore-Ajmer section for gauge conversion, 7 trains were​ ​running between the two cities.

Kansal informed MP Lalwani that​ ​Railway board has approved the new alignment of Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion work.

MP Lalwani also demanded ​an increase in the number of trips​ of Indore​-​Patna and Indore​-​Kochivali passenger train. The MP was​ informed that the Railway Board has taken a decision regarding the new allocation and soon the project will be expedited.



Talking to media about Indore-Dahod new line project, ​Kansal said​ that the project would be ​taken forward from Tehi to Dhar. However, an alternate solution would be sought to avoid the construction of ​a ​tunnel​ in that section. He said that doubling work of Ujjain-Indore section would be​ completed on priority basis. Though just Rs 1000 ​has been allocated for that work in the Union Budget, Kansal said that fund​s​ would ​be ​managed and the​ project would be completed on priority.



On the arrival of Kansal former member of ZRUCC Jagmohan Verma welcome​ ​him ​by presenting him a Malwi pagdi. He also presents a memorandum ​detailing the railway projects ​of the city​.