Indore: Train ​to Ajmer soon promises western railway general manager

Indore
There was some positive news regarding the railway projects of the city, which are allegedly being neglected by the railway administration, when general manager of Western Railway Alok Kansal assured that Indore-Ajmer train will be started soon. He also assured that the railway board has approved the alignment of Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion project and the Tehi-Dhar section of Indore-Dahod project would be resumed.
Kansal was in the city for about two hours on Tuesday morning. During this period, he inspected platform no. 1 and meet with delegations, public representatives and media. During the meeting with MP Shankar Lalwani and the city Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali, Kansal assured that Indore-Ajmer train will be started soon. Before closing the Indore-Ajmer section for gauge conversion, 7 trains were running between the two cities.
Kansal informed MP Lalwani that Railway board has approved the new alignment of Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion work.
MP Lalwani also demanded an increase in the number of trips of Indore-Patna and Indore-Kochivali passenger train. The MP was informed that the Railway Board has taken a decision regarding the new allocation and soon the project will be expedited.
Talking to media about Indore-Dahod new line project, Kansal said that the project would be taken forward from Tehi to Dhar. However, an alternate solution would be sought to avoid the construction of a tunnel in that section. He said that doubling work of Ujjain-Indore section would be completed on priority basis. Though just Rs 1000 has been allocated for that work in the Union Budget, Kansal said that funds would be managed and the project would be completed on priority.
On the arrival of Kansal former member of ZRUCC Jagmohan Verma welcome him by presenting him a Malwi pagdi. He also presents a memorandum detailing the railway projects of the city.