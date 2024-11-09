Indore: Traffic Rule Violation Fine To Be Realised At Next Square; Instant Karma To Hit Red Light Violators

Representative Image | OneInsure

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bad times are in the offing for habitual red light violators as this habit is going hit their pocket almost instantly in the near future. Such violators can drive only till the next square where they will be accosted by the competent authority for jumping a red light.

The district administration has decided to implement a system wherein the fine for violating red signal would be realised in real time at the next square itself. This is an advance over the current practice wherein the challan is generated in real time, but the fine is realised later. The other important decision to help streamline the traffic of the city is to reset the timings of the traffic signals on a scientific basis.

Collector Asheesh Singh briefed the media about the decisions taken at a meeting of District Road Safety Committee, held here at Collector office on Friday. He said that the administration has felt the need to improve the way of realising the amount of fine generated after violation of red signal at squares. Now we will do it at real time.

If a rider or driver violates red light at one square, the amount of fine will be realised at the next square. Initially this will be done at selected squares. Detailed survey of parking in city Earlier, addressing the meeting Collector Singh said that a detailed survey will be conducted regarding the parking space in the city. He handed over the responsibility of this survey to AICTSL. He instructed that the survey work soon through an expert agency.

He said that in the survey, it should be mainly seen whether there is parking facility as per the standard of the building or not. It was informed that at present, cycle tracks have been built in the city including BRTS, but they are not being used. If these are included in the main road, then the traffic will improve. It was decided that the unused cycle tracks will be merged in the main road.

It was told in the meeting that the timing of traffic signals in the city is not in sync with the traffic flow. Due to this, traffic jams occur at many squares. If their timing is determined keeping in mind the traffic, then the traffic will run smoothly. Instructions were given in the meeting that the timing of all traffic signals should be reviewed.

Timing of traffic signals should be determined scientifically as per the need. Discussions were also held on the issue of shifting the operation of buses from Navlakha bus stand to Naita Mundla bus stand. Instructions were given to immediately prepare a plan for traffic diversion in view of the construction of Bada Ganpati Bridge and also to prepare a plan regarding the operation of buses from ISBT Kumedi.