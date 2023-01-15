Indore: Traffic police offer till laddoos to people for obeying rules

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign on Saturday in which they offered sweets to people who were seen obeying traffic rules at Regal Square.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the police offered sweets to those who followed traffic rules. In this, mainly those who wear helmets on two-wheelers and those who wear seat belts in cars were offered sweets.

School students also participated in this campaign. They wrote traffic slogans on kites which were distributed to the people. People found not following traffic rules were advised by the police to follow the rules.

Additional DCP Anil Patidar who offered sweets to people said that people should be aware of traffic rules and police have launched a campaign for this purpose on Makar Sankranti.

“Two-wheeler riders wearing a helmet were given Tilli Laddo, so that other people also get aware and follow the rules and stay safe,” said Patidar. He added that such drives will continue.

