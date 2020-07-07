Indore: Traffic police launched awareness campaign with 21 artists of city

Indore: To save the people from coronavirus infection and to increase awareness about it, city traffic police on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign on Regal Square. The team of artists led by Sahil Lehri made a painting using the denim jeans in which a child wearing a mask is requesting people to follow the rules to prevent Covid-19 spread in the city.

The 21 artists of Lehri’s team made the painting using 1500 denim jeans pants in 10 days. The artists displayed the portrait at Regal Square in the presence of DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary. The artists also requested people to follow the rules to prevent coronavirus spread in the city. Moreover, the artists also asked the people to wear masks in the right manner.

The portrait will be displayed at busiest squares of the city. During the awareness campaign, artist Dipti Acharya, Minakshi Yadav, Sanyam Patel, Acharya Uday Jaiswal, Shivam Shipankar, Umesh Jaiswal, Preksha Pandya, Samiksha Pandya, Tanishq Rathore, Yashodeep Joshi, Rupali Soni, Isha Patak, Anmol Mathur, Vikas Bangar, Pushpendra Kanade, Milind Dhawale and Avinash Tripathi were present.