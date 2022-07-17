Indore: Traffic jam on AB Road

Crowd outside Nehru Stadium |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A heavy traffic jam occurred on AB Road near the stretch from GPO Square to Shivaji Vatika Square for most part of Sunday due to gathering of supporters of political parties at Nehru Stadium, where counting of votes for the city’s corporation was going on.

Since morning a huge crowd of both BJP and Congress supporters started gathering near Nehru Stadium. The traffic police jawans were deployed on the stretch to manage the traffic but the crowd was so huge that the traffic cops were unable to manage it effectively.

By noon, the crowd had completely filled the AB Road and the road leading to the stadium. Many were waving flags of their respective parties. By evening the police barricaded one lane of the road from Shivaji Vatika to GPO Square and the traffic was diverted towards MY Hospital.

Celebration at BJP office

While the BJP men gathered near the Nehru Stadium, the women gathered around the BJP office and around 1 pm they started celebrating and dancing to the beat of dhols. By evening, sweets were distributed among the supporters.

Over 1,000 policemen deployed

To maintain law and order around Nehru Stadium where counting was going on, a huge police force was deployed in the area including inside the Nehru Stadium. Police officials said that over 1,000 policemen including officers were deployed.

Officials said that by the evening when the crowd started increasing, the barricades were tied with rope so that nobody could enter inside the barricaded premises. Police also constantly patrolled in the area.

Traffic snarl on BRTS corridor

Waiting for the election results, a large crowd gathered on the BRTS corridor which made it difficult for the i-buses to travel properly. A queue of buses stood still, while police officials tried hard to clear the way for the vehicles. Around 6 ambulances got stuck in the BRTS corridor traffic snarl-up as the crowd was seen dancing on the corridor to celebrate the win of their candidates.

Crackers burst on BRTS corridor

People celebrated the win by bursting fire crackers on the BRTS corridor, as there was no space left on the road or pathways. Many people climbed onto the railing of the corridor carrying party flags to celebrate their win.

Jam on BRT Corridor | Arsh Khan