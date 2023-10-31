Indore: Traffic Diversions In Place For CM’s Visit Today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have made several arrangements for the convenience of commuters in view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to the city on Tuesday. The traffic on roads near the venue of CM’s programme in Nipania will be either diverted or restricted from 5 pm till the VVIP movement ends.

- All heavy vehicles coming from Maharashtra towards Patel Nagar, Star Square, Radisson Square and Dewas Naka will be completely restricted.

- All heavy vehicles going from Luv Kush Square to MR 10, Chandragupta will be restricted.

- All heavy vehicles entering the city from Mangliya will be restricted.

- Heavy vehicles coming from Maharashtra and going towards Ujjain, Rajasthan will be able to go via Patel Nagar Cut, Mangliya Bypass, Sanwer and Dewas.

- All heavy vehicles going from Ujjain towards Maharashtra and Dhar will be able to go from Sanwer to Omaxe City via Kshipra.

- All heavy vehicles entering the city from Gujarat and Jhabua via Navdapanth will be restricted towards the Super Corridor. They will be able to go from Rau Gol Square via Chandan Nagar-CAT Road.

Emergency vehicles such as fire brigade, ambulance, police and vehicles related to municipal corporation work will be allowed to move. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes on Tuesday and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.

