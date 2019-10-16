Indore: Traffic diversion for Magnificent Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Traffic will be diverted for two days in Vijay Nagar and nearby areas on October 17 and October 18 on account of Magnificent Madhya Pradesh at Brilliant Convention Center.

Vehicles coming from Airport and Vijaynagar area will enter the event place from Satya Sai Temple near Bapat Square.

Parking arrangement of as many as 300 vehicles has been made near a water tank outside the Gate No 3. Only persons with Golden cards will be allowed to enter the left side of Satya Sai Temple towards Gate No 2 to drop the guest and further will moved towards Gate No 3.

Persons with Green, Red, Blue and silver will be sent to right side of Satya Sai Temple towards Scheme no. 78 towards CA Institute. The parking has a capacity of as many as 800 vehicles. Exhibitors participated in exhibition will get parking arrangement near SICA School.

Entry of the vehicles without any card of the event will be prohibited in the barricaded area for the entry of the guests.

Entry of heavy vehicles coming from Dewas Naka, Nepania, Sanver, Super Corridor, Bhorsala towards MR 10 and event area will be prohibited from morning 6 till night 11. Public transport will also be banned in the area from morning 8. There will no probation for emergency vehicles.

Official Says: “Under the leadership of SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, a core team was formed by the department consisting SP (East) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (headquarters) Suraj Verma, myself and CSP Harish Motwani. A force of as many as 700 traffic police officers including Indore traffic police, traffic police from nearby cities and some staff from Police Headquarters will be deployed in the area to manage the traffic. ”

- Umakant Chaudhary

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic)