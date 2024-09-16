Indore: Traffic Diversion For Anant Chaturdashi; Check Details Here

Indore: Traffic Diversion For Anant Chaturdashi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have made arrangements for traffic diversions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and convenience for commuters during the Anant Chaturdashi procession on Tuesday. Traffic on roads near the procession route will be either diverted or restricted until the end of the procession.

The tableaux from different parts of the city will gather at Chikmangalur Square and proceed to Jail Road Square, MG Road Square, Mrignayani Emporium, Fruit Market, Nandalapura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazaar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazaar, and Rajwada. The procession will start from Chikmangalur Square at around 6 pm and will conclude late at night.

Traffic going from Marimata towards the railway station and bus stand will be diverted to Bhagirathpura T via MR-4 under Rajkumar Bridge to SGSITS.

Traffic going from Jawahar Marg to Yeshwant Road intersection via Nandlalpura will be diverted to Saifee Square via Hathipala.

Traffic going from Madhumilan towards Nandlalpura Yeshwant Road Square and Rajmohalla should use Agrasen Square, Sapna Sangeeta Road, and Forest T.

Traffic going from Regal Square Lantern Square to Marimata Square will be diverted to Vallabh Nagar T towards Marimata using the MR 4 route via Bhagirathpura T.

Traffic going from Regal Square to Mrignayani Rajwada via Shastri Bridge will be diverted to Agrasen Sapna Sangeeta Road from GPO, Forest T to go towards Mrignayani Rajwada, and Yashwant Road Square.

Traffic going to Jawahar Marg will be diverted to go through Rajmohalla Square or Malganj Square via Biabani, Dargah Square, or Mhow Naka, Machhi Bazar, Pandharinath, Chandrabhaga Bridge via Bada Rawala.

Vehicles going from Malharganj police station to Mrignayani via MG Road and Rajwada will be diverted to Malharganj ACP Office and IMC via Badwali Chowki and Subhash Nagar.

Parking of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on Nandlalpura, Yashwant Road, Ram Laxman Bazaar, Nrusinh Bazaar, G Sachchidananda, Gaurakund, Shakkar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Rajwada, and Krishnapura Bridge.

General vehicles will not be allowed to go from Bhagirathpura T towards Bhandari Bridge trisection.

Vehicles will not be able to go from Regal Square towards Shastri Bridge, Mrignayani.

General vehicles will not be allowed on the road from Saifi Square towards Sanjay Setu, Nandlalpura.

Vehicles will not be able to go on the road from Nagar Nigam Square towards Mrignayani Square and Chikmangalur Square.

General vehicles will not be allowed from Rajkumar Bridge towards DRP Square.

Entry of all other types of vehicles will be prohibited on the entire procession route.

No vehicles will be allowed to move towards the procession route from Rambagh, Mahesh Joshi T, Subhash Water Tank, ACP Office Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Itwaria Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Dargah Square, Machhi Bazaar, Pandharinath Thana T, Gautam Pura T, and Kabutarkhana Chowki.