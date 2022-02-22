Indore: Traffic cops seize 3 cars with same five digit registration number

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops seized three cars of a car-showroom for having five digit registration numbers on all the three cars on Tuesday. The showroom owner could not present documents for these five digit registration numbers of the cars.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, Additional DCP Anil Patidar and his team stopped a car with five digit registration number near Industry House Trisection. The driver failed to present the satisfactory documents and he informed the police that it was a demo car of the car showroom.

After that police officers reached the showroom and found two more cars with the same five digit numbers parked there. The police seized all three cars from there after not getting the documents of the cars.

Additional DCP Patidar said that the showroom didn’t present the documents for keeping the cars with the same five digit registration numbers. When the police gathered information about the registration number of the car from Traffic Management Centre, other cars were found running in the city with the same numbers.

Besides, seven e-challans of red light violation were found pending against that registration number, Patidar added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:55 PM IST