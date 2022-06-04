Indore: Traffic cops now equipped with PoS machines, 395 fined on first day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police in the city are now equipped with Point of Sale (PoS) machines, so that they are able to collect fines on the spot. On the first day of using the machine, the traffic police fined 395 violators.

Police officials said that many violators park their vehicles in the no-parking zones, jump red lights, drive over the speed limit etc.

The teams deployed in several areas of the city have imposed fines on 395 violators using PoS machines. Officials said that they have imposed fines on 72 auto-rickshaws running on city roads without having a fitness certificate and permit certificate. Similarly, police have imposed fines on 44 commuters who were using their phones while driving, 26 were fined for using black film on car windows, and other such violators.

On Friday, the police took action on 292 four-wheelers, 277 two-wheelers, 72 auto drivers, 14 buses, 10 magic vans, 16 loading vehicles, out of which 395 challans were paid by the violator through PoS machines. Police also took action on 13 violators for over-speeding.