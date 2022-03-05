Indore: Traffic cops find stolen scooter in no parking area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Traffic cops found a stolen scooter from a no parking area while removing haphazardly parked vehicles, on Aerodrome Road on Friday. Interestingly, the scooter was stolen four years ago from the Malharganj area. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area to identify the person who had parked the scooter in no parking area.



Traffic subedar Arun Parmar accompanied by constable Madhav Sahu, Rajeev Sharma and Yatayat Prabandhan Mitra Sarfaraz and Shifan was deployed at Kalani Nagar Square for traffic management. The team was asking people to remove the haphazardly parked vehicles near the road.



While removing the haphazardly parked vehicles near the road, subedar Parmar spotted a scooter in the no parking area. He fetched the details of the vehicle owner based on the registration number and when he called up, the owner said that his scooter was stolen four years ago from the Malharganj area and he had lodged a complaint with the police.



Subedar Parmar contacted Malharganj police and found that the scooter was stolen from the area in July 2018. Later, the vehicle was handed over to Malharganj police station staff for further investigation. Malharganj police said that the CCTVs of Kalani Nagar and other areas are being checked to know about the person who parked the scooter at the no parking zone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:41 AM IST