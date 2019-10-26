Indore: Traffic chaos at Rajwada

Indore: City traffic police appeared helpless in controlling autorickshaw drivers and commuters driving on wrong side in area between Krishnapura Chhatri and Rajwada Chowk on Saturday.

Vendors sold different goods in view of Diwali festivities and occupied large parts of Rajwada Chowk. As people thronged Rajwada to buy Diwali goods, vehicular chaos prevailed. Traffic moved at snail’s pace. Two wheelers entered the barricaded area. As a result, commuters were seen driving on wrong side.

Though ADGP Kapoor has started Phase-2 of Vision 2022 and developed Aadarsh Marg from Regal to Palasia, no attention is being paid to traffic chaos that frequently occurs from Krishnapura Chhatri to Rajwada Chowk.