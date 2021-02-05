​Indore: Traffic awareness camp at Betma​​​

Indore:

​As part of its ongoing drive​, ​the I​​ndore ​t​raffic ​p​olice organi​s​ed a traffic awareness programme at Betma on Friday.

The police also set up ‘Snake and Ladder’ in which the local people actively participated. ​K​ids also participated and got aware of the traffic safety rules.

Police said ​through ​the game people will learn ​and remember the ​traffic rules quickly.

Police also distributed pamphlets to commuters with traffic rules printed on it.

Police also gave prizes to the winners in the game and also gave books to children. Police also told the people present about the importance of ​wearing ​helmet and seat belts.