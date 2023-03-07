Indore: Traditional ‘Holika Dahan’ celebrated at Rajwada on Monday evening

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the ongoing tradition of the city, “Holika Dahan” by all the government associations in the city was celebrated on March 6.

THE TRADITION

The celebrations had begun during the Holkar era in the late 18th century. Holkars were the first to introduce this festival in the city. Since then, ‘Holika Dahan’ (now known as Sarkari Holi) is held outside Rajwada Palace where all the citizens take part with zeal.

The Holkar family used to play Holi with natural colours inside Rajwada. Guests from neighbouring states were also invited for celebration. The festivals of Bhagoria and Rangpanchami are an important part of Holi celebrations in MP. Bhagoria is celebrated by tribes of Bhil and Bhilalas where the God of Dance Bhagoradev is worshipped.

On Monday, before Holika Dahan at Rajwada, Holika was worshipped as per tradition.

Members of the Holkar dynasty were present in the programme. After the worship of Sarkari Holi, Holika Dahan was performed.

After Holika Dahan, people applied ‘gulal’ on the faces/foreheads of their friends and family members. Many families threw Holi parties at hotels and farmhouses on Monday evening. Another major celebration was at Rajwada where the air filled with ‘gulal’ as people came together cheering and dancing to Holi-themed songs. Besides Holi celebrations, Indoreans look forward to delicious food. From sweets to savoury dishes, people relished Holi delicacies before indulging in festive mirth.

Temples in the city lit up ‘Holika’

Prominent temples of the city celebrated the ‘Holika Dahan’ on Monday evening where cow-dung cakes were piled up and then lit. Ashok Bhatt, chief priest of Khajrana temple said, “Prior to the dahan ceremony a brief yagya and aarti was performed.

Women wearing red along with their husbands circumambulated around the pile and worshiped the same by applying gulal to the Holika.”