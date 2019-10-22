Indore: Traders want chance to rectify ITC claim

Indore: The traders have urged the State Goods and Service Tax Commissioner (SGST) DP Ahuja that they should be given a chance to rectify errors, if any in their Input Tax Credit (ITC) demands.

Submitting the memorandum to the commissioner on behalf of the traders, the tax practitioners led by Tax Practitioners’ Association (TPA) president CA Manoj Gupta, CA SN Goyal, CA Kirti Joshi and others said that at present if there is even a minor error in the ITC, it is withheld by the department.

“The trader should be given a chance to rectify the error which is not deliberate but creeps in due to human error,” Gupta said, adding that the last date for filing was October 20 which is a very busy month. “Traders had to prepare for Diwali and also face tax audit which kept them busy so errors might have occurred.”

In a related issue the tax practitioners said that at present if there is any discrepancy in the documents submitted along with the form for GST registration, or if the documents are incomplete the department simply puts the application on hold. “Ideally, the department should call the trader and explain the deficiencies so that he can rectify them,” Gupta said.