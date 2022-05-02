Indore: Traders pledge to join IMC's water harvesting drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traders affiliated with Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries have expressed resolve to participate in the water harvesting drive of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Ramesh Khandelwal president and Sushil Sureka general secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that we all know that 'water is life, if there is water, there is tomorrow'. It is a matter of concern that the groundwater level of the city has gone down considerably. They said given the rapid increase in the population of the city, there is a possibility of a serious water crisis soon. Assessing the seriousness of the situation, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal has taken the initiative to achieve 100% target of rainwater harvesting in the city, they said.

They said traders feel that they must provide full cooperation in this campaign in public interest. They said we requested our members to make necessary arrangements for harvesting the rainwater from the roofs of their houses and bring it down to the ground. They have been asked to start this in the rainy season.

We have told the traders that it is not an expensive task and can be done through a private agency, and the IMC is fully committed to guiding in the matter.

Khandelwal and Sureka also said that we have asked our members to form an area-wise committee and assign it responsibility of monitoring this campaign. They said with everyone's cooperation, it will prove to be a milestone in groundwater conservation.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:40 PM IST