 Indore: Traders Of Dense Markets To Park Vehicles At IMC Parking; 'It Will Begin In 3-4 Days,' Says Collector Asheesh Singh
CONSENSUS | The initiative might solve traffic congestion of surrounding markets. Consensus emerged in a meeting held with traders of markets located in the central part of the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has said that a consensus has been developed that traders of dense markets, broadly located in the central part of the city, will park their vehicles at the nearby IMC parking facility. The initiative may solve the problem of traffic congestion of these markets. Similarly, those using the parking space in the basement for other purposes have also been given a month's time by issuing a notice. 

The collector said it in a meeting held with representatives of different market associations at his office on Wednesday. In the meeting, he discussed about systematic parking of vehicles of shopkeepers and customers etc. of the markets located in the central area of ??the city. It was decided that shopkeepers of Sarafa, Rajwada, Jail Road and its surrounding markets will park their vehicles at the multi-level and other parking places of the IMC.

For this, the Municipal Corporation will charge from them a minimum fixed fee every month. All officials of market associations expressed their consent and said that this arrangement will be very convenient for shopkeepers and customers. Vehicle drivers will also get convenience. The traffic system will improve.

article-image

Officials explained the need to remove encroachment from roads and footpaths. Collector Singh said that the ongoing campaign should be made more effective by speeding it up. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma and Additional Commissioner NN Pandey along with other officials were also present in the meeting. Collector Singh asked officials of market association to participate in the campaign of traffic improvement. He asked them to get the vehicles of shopkeepers and customers parked at designated places of the IMC.

Everyone agreed. It was told that vehicles of Jail Road and surrounding markets will be parked at Maharaja Complex, Palika Plaza, Kothari Market. Vehicles from Sarafa, Rajwada and its surrounding markets can be parked at Subhash Chowk, Khajuri Bazar and Nandlalpura parking lots. This arrangement will begin soon. Before this, Collector Singh also directed officials to install CCTV cameras, cleanliness, security guards etc. at the said parking places. It was told that Additional Commissioner of IMC Pandey will be the nodal officer for the said arrangement. Similar meetings will be held with market associations every month.

