Indore: Traders happy over reduced mandi tax

Indore: The traders of the city have expressed their happiness over lowering of mandi tax to 50 paisa per quintal by the State Government on Tuesday.



The decision was taken following talks of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the representatives of grain merchants of Indore and other cities.



The trader of the city, including the dall mill owners were demanding for lowering of the tax from Rs 1 per quintal or abolishing it completely. They were of the view that the tax was quite unjustified as neighbouring states have not levied the tax. It was increasing the cost of items which was being borne by the consumers.



A delegation of grain merchants led by Gopal Das Agarwal, president of Madhya Pradesh Grain Cereals Pulses Oilseeds Merchant Federation, President of Indore Cereal Oilseeds Traders Association Sanjay Agarwal, former president Manoj Kala, vice president Vijay Kala (Lalaji) Secretary Varun Mangal, Treasurer Jitendra Mangal, Rajesh Agarwal (Raja) from Bhopal Mandi met the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Gopal Das Agrawal informed that Chauhan and Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel accepted the main demands of the traders and the Mandi tax was reduced to 50 paise and the Depletion Tax was abolished. Therefore, the strike that has been going on for the last 12 days by the Indore Grain Oilseeds Association has ended with immediate effect.