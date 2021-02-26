​Indore: Traders' bandh call flops ​

Indore: The bandh call, given by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest against some provisions of GST regime, was ignored by the traders of the city and most of the main markets remained open.
All prominent markets like Siyaganj, Khajuri Bazar, Marothia, Sitlamata bazaar, Sarafa, Malharganj, Chhavni remained open throughout the day.
CAIT district president Mohammed Peethawala also admitted that the nationwide bandh did not have an impact in the city, but added that it had been effective in other parts of the state.
Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex representative organisation of over 80 different traders organisations of the city, said that we have been registering our opposition over GST's anomalies for a long time. But we are not in support of a bandh on this issue right now. He said that traders have suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus outbreak since last year and they didn't want to incur more damages by participating in the bandh.
Khandelwal said that we too feel that GST regime is not in favour of traders. It’s multiplying the problem of traders. But the band call is not the remedy to the problem. He said that we have suggested ways to make the regime trader-friendly to the Union government and GST Council.
