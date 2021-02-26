​Indore: Traders' bandh call flops ​

Indore​: The bandh call, given by Conf​e​deration of All​ India Traders (CAIT)​ to protest against some provisions of GST regime, was ignored by the traders of the city and most of the main markets remained open.​ ​ ​

All prominent markets ​like ​Siyaganj, Khajuri Bazar, Marothia,​ Sitlamata bazaar, Sarafa, Malharganj, Chh​avni remained open throughout the day.​

CAIT district president Mohammed Peethawala also admitted that the​ nationwide bandh ​did not have an impact in the city, but added that it had been effective in other parts of the state.​

Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and​ ​Industry, an apex representative organisation of over 80 different​ traders organisations of the city, ​said that we have been​ registering our opposition over GST's anomalies ​for a long time. But we​ are not in support of a bandh on this issue right now. He said that​ traders have suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus outbreak​ since last year and they ​didn't want to incur more damages by​ participating in the bandh.



Khandelwal said that we ​too feel that GST regime is not in favour​ of traders. It’s multiplying the problem of traders. But the band call​ ​is not the remedy ​to the problem. He said that we have suggested ways ​to make the regime trader​-​friendly to the ​Union ​government and GST Council.