Indore: Trader missing for 3 days found dead in Lalbagh

Indore

A trader of Sitlamata Bazar, who went missing from his place three days ago, was found dead in Lalbagh premises on Saturday morning. His scooter was also recovered from the parking lot. The police believe that he committed suicide by consuming poison. A diary was recovered from his place in which he had mentioned that he was depressed over his ailment.

The statements of his family members are being taken by the police.

Annapurna police station in-charge Gopal Parmar said that the deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar Jain (65), a resident of Usha Nagar area of the city. He was missing from his place since September 1 and the family members had lodged a missing complaint with the police.

According to the information given by the family members to the police, Jain ran a saree shop in Sitlamata Bazar and he left his house for his shop in the morning and didn’t return home.

Before leaving home, Jain had reportedly left a notebook in which he mentioned that he is depressed over his ailment. The notebook was recovered on September 2. Since then, the family members were searching for him.

On Saturday, someone informed the police about the body in the bushes on Lalbagh premises. The police team reached there and identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar Jain and their family members were informed. The body has been sent for autopsy.



Girl preparing for NEET ends life

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her rented accommodation in Rau area on Saturday. It is said that she was preparing for NEET and was staying here with her elder sister. Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that the deceased has been identified as Pooja Solanki, a resident of Sai Kripa Colony. She was found hanging by her sister when she was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet.

It is said that Pooja hailed from Dhar district.The police are investigating the case further.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:33 AM IST