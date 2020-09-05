Indore: Trader held for harassing ex-employee

Indore: A trader was arrested by ‘We Care For You’ cell of the crime branch for allegedly harassing a female ex-employee on Saturday. The accused was pressurising her to get married to him, as a result of which she had to leave her job.

According to a crime branch official, the woman, a resident of Sadar Bazaar had lodged a complaint that her old employer Nishant Bhatia was harassing her for the past few days. She knows Bhatia since 2017 as he runs a ladies garment shop where the girl was employed. During the work, the girl used to talk to the accused and they became best friends. Later, Nishant started bothering her for marriage due to which they had an argument and the girl had to leave the job. She started working at another place but the accused was still harassing her for marriage. He also threatened her of making her photos viral.

She further stated that the accused had put her photos in front of her house to defame her a few days ago. After that the accused reached her workplace where he held her hand with bad intention and threatened her.

After receiving a complaint, the cell officials were instructed to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused. The team arrested Nishant from his place in Loknayak Nagar area of the city. He was handed over to Sadar Bazar police station staff for further action.