Indore

D​IG Manish Kapooria urged the representatives of various residential societies\townships to enhance security measures in their respective colonies to ensure crime-free environment.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of various residential societies\townships at the DRP Line on Monday evening, Kapooria said that while the police are committed to provide a safe society, the people of the city also have to understand their responsibilities and take some part of the burden and cooperate with the police.

​He said that ​CCTV cameras play a very important role in the prevention of crimes and ​tracing criminals, so all residents associations should get good quality cameras in their colonies and cover the entire area. He said their recordings should be kept safely and should be made accessible to the police promptly.

The DIG said there should be adequate number of guards in the colony\township and they should regularly patrol the entire area and keep tabs on suspicious people entering the colony. The security measures should be reviewed regularly and the residents of the colony should take part in night patrol of the area once in a while.

Alarm systems should also be installed in the colonies, so that in any situation, the police can ​be reached quickly.​

All residents association should take the phone numbers of the police station / beat in-charges in their police station areas and provide it to all residents.​ ​The residents should immediately call the police on dial-100 ​in case of any emergency.​

The police station in-charges were also instructed to keep constant contact with the people of the colonies of their area. The officials should solve the problems of the residents.​ ​The police station officers were also directed to do regular patrolling in their areas.

During this period, the office-bearer​s​ of ​various residents' welfare associations told their problems​ and the DIG assured them of all help.​