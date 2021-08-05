Indore: Tourists have whale of a time on Heritage Train

Mhow (fpns) After a gap of about 15 months, the Heritage Train left Mhow at 11:05 am on Thursday. The vistadome coaches, which have large glass windows and normal coaches were full of tourists who had come not only from Indore, but also from Dewas, Pitampur and Ujjain.

Western Railway Ratlam division senior DCM Sunil Meena took feedback from the tourists about their experience. The travellers saw the Patalpani waterfall from the points made by the railway. After that in Choral also they saw the nature closely. The tourists also enjoyed the trekking in Kalakund and had fun with their families in the garden developed by the railway. All the tourists spoke highly of the vistadome coach and said they were well-made and they had a great experience travelling in them. At Kalakund station, the tourists saw the handicraft items made by local artisans.