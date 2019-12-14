Indore Tourism Fest: Jungle safari, mud rally, boat race today

Indore: Sunday may be a fun day for Indoreans as the Indore Tourism Promotion Council is organising three adventure events i.e. jungle safari, mud rally and boat race for the corporate sector as part of the ongoing Indore Tourism Fest.

The jungle safari will start from Nehru Stadium and pass through Navlakha, IT Park Square, Ralamandal Bypass, Tillore Khurd, Tillore Bujurg, Nayapura Forest, Nachanbore Ghat, Katkut Forest, Tarania River, Piprigaon, Double Chowki and finally return to the city.

Boat racing competition will start from 11 am at Regional Park. This event is specially designed for the corporate sector in which 16 teams are participating.