Indore tourism fest from Dec 7 to 15

Indore: To promote tourism in the district, the Indore Tourism Fest will be held between December 7 and 15. During the festival various cultural, literary, fun and adventure activities would be held.

Earlier, the fest was scheduled between December 5 and 10. The Fest is being organised by the Indore Tourism Promotion Council.

There will be cultural, water sports and adventure activities at Lalbagh, Piplayapala and other places during the festival. A food fair based on delicious Malwa cuisine will also be organised during the event.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav visited the proposed venue along with a team of officials and took stock of the preparations on Friday. He directed that all preparations should be completed within the stipulated time. All the best possible arrangements should be made for the visitors.

Collector Jatav started his inspection from Pipalyapala pond where he reviewed the preparations for the water sports activities that are going to be held Full security arrangements will be made for the participants during these activities. Collector Jatav directed that encroachments near Piplayapala should be removed. Special decoration should be done during the event in Pipalyapala.

Jatav reached Lalbagh with his team and here he reviewed the preparations for the cultural programmes. He also directed for the setting up of a Malwa food fair based on delicious Malwi dishes. Jatav inspected the parking and seating arrangement of spectators at the venue. Jatav also assigned various responsibilities to the officers.

During the inspection of Collector Jatav, IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Neha Meena, Additional Collector BBS Tomar and officers of concerned departments were present.