Indore: Total vaccination by Diwali: distant dream in district

Indore

The common saying ‘A good start is half done’ does not hold true with the vaccination drive in the city as people are not showing interest in taking a second dose of vaccine even after creating a record of completing first dose vaccination across the nation.

The health department and district administration who are planning to complete vaccination of both doses by Diwali are worried by the recent trend. Much of the concern for the officials is that they couldn’t even achieve a target of 1 lakh in the last 10 days of this month.

“People’s lack of interest in taking the second dose of vaccine is a matter of concern as over 6 lakh people have not taken the second dose of vaccine even after their due date has passed. We are trying to motivate people to get complete vaccination at the earliest as it will help in preventing any new wave of deadly Covid-19,” district Immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Dr Gupta admitted that completing vaccination before Diwali would not be possible if it runs at the same pace.

“Administration must intervene in the same and curbs should be imposed to motivate people to get their vaccination done,” the Immunization Officer said.

The targeted population in Indore district for vaccination is over 28.07 lakh and over 29 lakh people have taken the second dose while only 16.09 lakh people have taken the second dose so far.

Target of 12 lakh doses in 25 days

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in a programme that complete vaccination in Indore district would be completed by Diwali and in the state by the end of the year.

As per the CM’s given target, officials have to administer over 12 lakh doses in 25 days as 16.09 lakh people out of 28.07 lakh people have taken the second dose i.e. 57 percent of the targeted population.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:43 AM IST