Indore: Total Number Of Positive Patients Crosses 300 Mark

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 11 more samples testing positive for dengue on Saturday, the total number of cases has reached 300, so far. Moreover, the number of patients in private hospitals for treatment of the disease is continuously increasing, while the Health Department records show only 31 active cases in the city.

Doctors in major private city hospitals claimed that two to three patients are getting admitted to the hospitals every day for treatment of dengue.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said, “We’ve received reports of 11 more patients who were found positive with which the total number has now reached 300. A total of 31 patients are still getting treated for the disease and some of them are being admitted to hospitals.”

He said that the number of patients admitted to private hospitals may be different as they consider only those patients as dengue patients who are found positive in rapid tests, but the Health Department considers only those found positive in the McElisa Test.

Dengue Bulletin

Dengue cases on Saturday - 11

Male patients - 09

Female patients - 02

Children - 02

Number of deaths - 00

Total no. of dengue cases till date - 300

Total no. of male patients - 193

Total no. of female patients - 107

Total no. of child patients - 31

Active cases - 31

Total malaria cases - 10