Indore tops in implementing Indira Griha Jyoti Yojana: 3.29 lakh get 100 units @ Re 1

Indore: Indore is No 1 in implementation of Indira Griha Jyoti Yojana, the state government's affordable household electricity scheme. As many as 3.29 lakh consumers from Indore have benefitted from the scheme in November.

They have been provided subsidy of around Rs 13.50 crore.

Around 31 lakh consumers of all 15 districts of Indore and Ujjain revenue divisions have taken advantage of this scheme in November.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal said that if reading of power consumption is 150 or less units in 30 days then Rs 100 for first 100 units is charged as traffic slab of Re 1 per rupee.

“On monthly consumption up to 150 units, hundred units of cheap electricity and the remaining units amount comes at the prevailing rate. All eligible consumers under Indira Griha Jyoti Yojana get electricity up to 150 units for just Rs 380,” Narwal said.

Indore city tops in Madhya Pradesh by providing cheap electricity to 3.29 lakh consumers followed by Ujjain district with 2.86 lakh consumers, Bhopal city 2.45 lakh with consumers and Dewas district with 2.20 lakhs consumers.