Indore: Top industry honchos to address Magnificent MP meet

Indore: The eight sectoral sessions to be organised in Magnificent Madhya Pradesh investors’ meet will be major attractions. To be held here on October 18, the event will see top honchos of Indian industry and senior government officials as expert speakers.

Senior officials of the rank of additional chief secretary and principal secretary will coordinate one session each. Of the total sessions, four sessions will be held in two parts, first from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm and second from 4 pm to 5 pm. The sessions are designed in a way to include a sector expert industrialist, an expert and a senior IAS official in each session.

The prominent speakers are NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumarmangalam Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi, India Cement MD and former chairman of BCCI N Srinivasan, Pranav Adani, ITC executive director Nakul Anand.

Chief secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty, senior IAS officials including Sanjay Dubey, Manish Rastogi, Pallavi Govil, Dr Rajesh Rajora, Mohammad Suleman, Faiz Kidwai, Iqbal Singh Bains will be coordinate each session.

Speakers in sessions 1:

Session on Urban Mobility and Real Estate: Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, and N Srinivasan, MD, India Cement. Sanjay Dubey to be coordinator.

MP as Logistic Hub: Mahendra Agrawal, founder and CEO GATI Ltd and Sandipan Chakrabortty, chairman, TM International Logistics Ltd. Chief secretary SR Mohanty to be coordinator.

Session on Industry 4.0 MP the Emerging Innovation Hub: NITI Aayog chairman Amitabh Kant, Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM. Manish Rastogi to be coordinator.

Session on MP as the Emerging Pharmaceutical Destination: Dilip Shanghvi, MD Sun Pharma, and VK Somani, Drug Controller of India. Pallavi Govil to be coordinator.

Speakers at Session 2: Session on ‘Emerging Opportunities in industry’: Guruprasad Mohpatra, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Pranav Adani from Adani Wilmar. Dr Rajesh Rajora to coordinate the session.

Session on Textile and Garments: Stitching for young India: Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident. Mohammad Suleman to be coordinator.

Session on Tourism opportunities in MP: Arun Nanda, chairman, Mahindra Holidays and Nakul Anand, ED, ITC. Faiz Kidwai to be coordinator.

Session on Feeding India: Opportunities in Food Processing: MD of Pioma Industries Rasna Piruz Khambatta, Ashok Sharma, MD and CEO Mahindra Agri, Chitranjan Dhar, ITC. Iqbal Singh Bains to be coordinator.