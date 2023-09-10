Indore: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Addition & Deletion Of Names In Voter List

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for applying for claim-objection under the Second Special Summary Revision (SSR-2) of photo electoral roll-2023 is September 11. Voters can apply for addition, deletion and amendment of names in the voter list by tomorrow.

Block level officers (BLOs) will be present at the polling stations on every working day till September 11 for receiving claims and objections under the SSR-2 of photo electoral roll-2023 by the Election Commission of India. All the BLOs of the state will be present at their respective polling stations during office hours on every working day. They will receive the applications for addition, deletion and amendment of names in the voter list. Citizens whose names are not included in the voter list can also get their names added tothe voter list by applying online. For this, citizens will have to apply through voters.eci.gov.in or the voter helpline app. Also, citizens who complete 18 years of age on October 1, 2023, can apply in advance till September 11 to get their names added to the voter list.

Voter ID to be sent home through speed post

Those who have applied for voter cards need not visit the collectorate, tehsil offices to collect the Voter Identity card, because the card will be delivered through speed post at their home address. Earlier the responsibility of delivering the Voter ID card rested with the block level officer (BLO), but this time the Election Commission has given this responsibility to the Department of Posts. Cards will be delivered to all districts of the state through speed post from next April. Voters will not have to pay any extra fee for this. The Election Commission of India will bear its expenses. After the EPIC number is generated, the card will be delivered home, but it requires that all details in the form have been filled correctly. The speed post message will be received on the registered mobile number.