Indore: To stop single plastic use, Cloth bag banks inaugurated in 2 vegetable markets

Indore: In another significant step to ban single plastic use, mayor Malini Gaud on Wednesday inaugurated bank of cloth bags at Rajkumar vegetable market and Malwa Mills vegetable market.

“These banks are part of our several steps taken to ban use of single plastic bags,” said Gaud during a function organised at Rajwada Square. School students staged street play on the theme to show harmful effects of plastic.

"Instead of plastic bags, we should use cloth bags. People should start consuming paper bags or cloth bags instead of polythene bags, disposal items and other plastic items," Malini Gaud said in her address.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh who was also present at the function said programmes were organised at 150 places in the city to make people aware about harmful effects of single plastic use. “We’ll impose fine. Strict action will be taken against shopkeepers and vendors who will be found with polythene bags or items of single plastic use," Singh said.