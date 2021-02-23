Indore: To speed up slow pace of Covid vaccination, ​IMA wants private doctors and hospitals involved

Indore

​Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter raised concern over the slow pace of vaccination and stated that it is the major hurdle in achieving the target of 60 per​ ​cent herd immunity.

The members of IMA appealed to the government to speed up the vaccination in Indore to control the spread of ​Covid-19.

President of IMA-Indore Dr Satish Joshi said, “While the rate of vaccination is decreasing and the speed is slow, the cases of ​Covid-19 are increasing with each passing day. Government should ease the process of registration for those above 50-years of age as the process is even difficult for doctors.”

Secretary of IMA-Indore Dr Sadhna Sodani said that the simple way to speed up the registration and vaccination is to vaccinate those above 50 years on the basis of their Adhaar Card or any other identity proofs.

“Private health sector including doctors and hospitals are already supporting the government in vaccinating people and we want to extend our support as the government should allow it for the public to get the dose in private setup,” she added.

IMA members also offered free service to the government in the vaccination process.

“There are over 6-7 lakh people in Indore who are above 50 years of age and vaccinating them with the current pace would take years to complete the process,” Dr Joshi added.