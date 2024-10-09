Indore To Host Session For Transplant Coordinators From Oct 21 To 25

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to promote organ donation across Madhya Pradesh, a comprehensive training program for transplant coordinators is scheduled from October 21 to 25 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The event, organized under the aegis of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) and MGM Medical College, will bring together transplant coordinators and ICU staff from government and private hospitals throughout the state.

“The primary goal is to equip these healthcare professionals with the technical and communication skills necessary to ensure a smooth and effective organ donation process,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM Medical College and competent authority, SOTTO, said.

Trainers from across India will lead the sessions, focusing on how to sensitively communicate with family members to obtain consent for organ donation. Additionally, participants will receive detailed guidance on the preservation of organs to maintain their quality and usability during the transplant process. The Public Health and Medical Education Department has issued directives to all medical colleges to actively participate in this initiative.

Read Also Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

NOTTO director to participate

Dr Anil Kumar, the director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), will also attend the programme. He will share insights on advancing organ donation efforts and discuss the experiences of other states, giving participants a broader perspective on the latest reforms and national policies in organ donation.

Critical role of transplant coordinators

“Transplant coordinators play a pivotal role in the organ donation process. Not only are they responsible for navigating sensitive conversations with families, but they also ensure that all necessary protocols are followed efficiently. The training will also cover how to transport organs to different parts of the state and the country where they are most needed,” Dr Dixit said.

Indore: Leading in Organ Donation

Indore leads the state, accounting for 90 per cent of organ donations in Madhya Pradesh. To date, 60 green corridors have been created, enabling about 200 individuals to receive life-saving transplants from brain-dead donors. Additionally, around 1,635 people have benefitted from donations by living donors. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth nationally in pledges for organ donation.