Indore to hold ‘Swaraj Yatra’ on April 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will organise a ‘Swaraj Yatra’ in the city on April 13 to mark the occasion of 'Jallianwala Bagh' Memorial Day.

MP Shankar Lalwani has made the above announcement and he has appealed to the residents of Indore to participate in the yatra under Amrit Mahotsav.

According to reports, the residents will gather at 75 main squares of the city at 8:30 in the morning and they will march towards the meeting place at Chimanbagh Maidan. The volunteers will be singing patriotic songs along with the national flag in their hands.

The dignitaries of the city will also be present among the huge number of residents of the city on the occasion. The main motto of the rally is to express gratitude towards 'sacrifices of the heroes' for the attainment of swaraj.

Several prominent people of the society are also appealing people to join the rally on the day.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:10 PM IST