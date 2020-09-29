Indore to get 1st infrared sludge treatment plant by Mar 2021

Indore: The work at India’s second Sludge Treatment Plant at Kabit Khedi which is being constructed as part of the Smart City project has restarted after the end of Covid enforced lockdown and other technical issues. This will be the second sludge treatment plant in India which will use gamma radiation for processing sludge said Smart City officials. The first such plant is there in Gujarat, officials said.

Smart City project superintendent engineer, BR Lodhi said they plan to complete the project by March 2021. The cobalt (60) will be provided by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Mumbai) and they will manage the Infrared (IR) Radiation Cell of the STP.

The project engineer, Abhishek Singh, said, “The STP plant will have a cobalt unit or IR Radiation Cell. The useless sludge collected from trenching ground or other processing units which have harmful bacteria will be made 25% moist and then it will be processed in boxes in a 7-meter-deep pool of cobalt (60) for a few minutes for removal of harmful bacteria. Then it will be processed into manure which will be sold to the people at low prices”.

The site engineer at the STP (Kabit Khedi), Mitesh Saini from Aakar Construction (the STP construction company) said that the cobalt unit is seven meters deep underground and is of six-meters of height on ground. Its walls are 2-meter thick so that cobalt radiation cannot come out of it.