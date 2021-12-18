Indore: To counter crimes against women, city girls learning art of self-defence







Indore



As per National Crime Record Bureau's report ‘Crime in India 2019' Madhya Pradesh has reported the third-highest number of rape cases. As per the report, 2,485 cases of rape were reported in the state in 2019.

Citing the number of women harassment and eve-teasing cases, which are not reported, a campaign for teaching self-defence to girls with the use of bamboo sticks and other easy ways has been launched in Indore.

Running the campaign, Sharda Sanluke, Santosh Sanluke and Narayan Chandeliya are teaching girls the art of defending themselves at Kalika Mandir, Subhash Nagar.

The one-hour training is free for girls and it starts every day at 6:30 am. The large group of girls gathering for the training shared their experiences and the need for such training. They are being taught karate, wielding the lathi etc and making the body fit and strong.

“We need to be able to protect ourselves and feel confident, this is what the training helps us with,” Aayushi Mourya, one of the girls receiving training, said. She added that the training was challenging in the beginning, but is slowly becoming her passion.

Another girl training at the camp with 50 others Komal Prajapti said, “My parents are often scared of sending me to college for studying further.” Her parents are more confident knowing she is capable of self-defence.

“Empowered with necessary self-defence skills, I feel more confident to achieve my dreams,” added Kanak Sen.

“Girls should be proficient in self-defence. They should be physically and mentally empowered so that they can fight courageously in times of adversity,” trainer Chandeliya said.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:02 AM IST