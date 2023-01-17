e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ‘To compete with AI, need to innovate teaching techniques’

Indore: ‘To compete with AI, need to innovate teaching techniques’

“Artificial Intelligence is changing the world very fast and we need to upgrade ourselves. Students will learn and absorb what we teach them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A session on innovative experiments in higher education was held at an auditorium at the School of Economics (DAVV) under the National Summit of Institutional Leaders (NSIL), 2023 on Monday. In the session, three speakers addressed and also shared their views.

“Artificial Intelligence is changing the world very fast and we need to upgrade ourselves. Students will learn and absorb what we teach them. There’s an AI website which does the entire task for you. It writes speeches, answers and accomplishes several other tasks. To compete with it, teachers need to bring in creativity and innovation in their teaching techniques. Questions posed these days may be the same they used to be previously, but the approach to tackle the problem has changed. A slight tweak in innovation may help students.

Professor Pankaj Mittal, secretary general, association of Indian Universities, said, “There’s a technology through which we can obtain personalised learning.”

Prof DP Goyal, director, IIM Shillong and prof BVR Reddy, director, NIT Kurukshetra were also present at the seminar in which they addressed the topics and expressed their views.

Read Also
Indore: 42 imported liquor bottles seized from property dealer's bungalow
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: RTO cracks down on buses sans permit

Indore: RTO cracks down on buses sans permit

Indore: Waxing gone wrong; Salon asked to pay Rs 30K

Indore: Waxing gone wrong; Salon asked to pay Rs 30K

Indore: Multidisciplinary, holistic education must to make NEP successful

Indore: Multidisciplinary, holistic education must to make NEP successful

Indore: Prioritise cases on CM helpline, says Collector Dr Ilayaraja T

Indore: Prioritise cases on CM helpline, says Collector Dr Ilayaraja T

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Delhi morning flights cancelled

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Delhi morning flights cancelled