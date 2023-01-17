Indore: ‘To compete with AI, need to innovate teaching techniques’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A session on innovative experiments in higher education was held at an auditorium at the School of Economics (DAVV) under the National Summit of Institutional Leaders (NSIL), 2023 on Monday. In the session, three speakers addressed and also shared their views.

“Artificial Intelligence is changing the world very fast and we need to upgrade ourselves. Students will learn and absorb what we teach them. There’s an AI website which does the entire task for you. It writes speeches, answers and accomplishes several other tasks. To compete with it, teachers need to bring in creativity and innovation in their teaching techniques. Questions posed these days may be the same they used to be previously, but the approach to tackle the problem has changed. A slight tweak in innovation may help students.

Professor Pankaj Mittal, secretary general, association of Indian Universities, said, “There’s a technology through which we can obtain personalised learning.”

Prof DP Goyal, director, IIM Shillong and prof BVR Reddy, director, NIT Kurukshetra were also present at the seminar in which they addressed the topics and expressed their views.

