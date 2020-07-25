Indore to be under 24 hours lockdown today

Indore: The city will be under strict 24 hours lockdown on Sunday. This will be the third consecutive Sunday when lockdown is being imposed as a measure to curb the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases here. Movement on roads and visiting tourist places have been banned.

Collector Manish Singh had issued an order on July 11 for imposing complete lockdown every Sundays starting from July 12 till next orders. Singh has directed district administration, police and IMC officials to ensure full compliance of the lockdown, and also appealed to people to follow the lockdown.

During the lockdown, only urgent services like drugstore, hospital, pharmaceutical units etc. will be free from the restrictions. On Sunday, door-to-door milk delivery will be from 7 am to 10 am while milk distribution in the evening has been completely banned.