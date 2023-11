Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Timely police action saved a man from drowning in a well in Kanadiya police station area, police said on Monday. A police team was patrolling the area to check the polling booth when the locals informed them about a man who had fallen in the well at Sai Mandir in Sanchar Nagar. Police reached the spot and saved the man from drowning by pulling him out using a rope.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)