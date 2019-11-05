Indore: TI among three cops caught while accepting bribe

Indore: Three policemen including Simrol police station in-charge were caught while allegedly taking bribe from a man on Tuesday. The cops were demanding Rs 15,000 as bribe for releasing of a truck which they seized on Monday.

According to DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel, Panchmurti Nagar-resident Manoj Sharma has lodged a complaint that his truck was seized by Simrol police station staff on Monday. His truck was carrying sand to the city when the policemen caught it. The accused policemen were demanding Rs 15000 to release the truck after which Sharma talked to a policeman and settled the deal for Rs 13000.

As per the plan, a team of Lokayukta police reached Simrol police station where the bribe was paid by Sharma. Constable Vijendra Dhakad was caught while accepting bribe on Tuesday evening.

The investigation further revealed that Simrol police station incharge Rakesh Kumar Nain and a Home Guard were also involved in the case. After that they were booked by the Lokayukta police under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is on.