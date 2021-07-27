Indore: Three youth die, one critical after consuming poisonous liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people reportedly die in Chhota Bangarda area after consuming poisonous liquor, while one is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and his condition is said to be critical. As per Aerodrome police, the autopsy report is still awaited and further investigation is underway to know the exact reason for the deaths.

As per information, Sagar, Chhotu and Abhishek Agnihotri, and Rinku had gathered in Chhota Bangarda area of the city on Sunday and consumed liquor. Their condition started deteriorating and was rushed to the hospital by one of Rinku's friends.

Sagar and Chhotu died during treatment on Sunday night while Abhishek died on Monday night. Rinku is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Doctors stated consumption of spurious liquor was the cause of death. It is said that Rinku complained of headache and blurred vision after which he was rushed to the hospital. Police are trying to take Rinku’s statement.

According to SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, kin of Abhishek Agnihotri informed that Abhishek didn’t consume liquor. The statements of the family members of the deceased are being taken by the police and the autopsy report is awaited.